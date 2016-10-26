Panto stars can’t wait to bring Peter Pan to Retford

Stars from the pantomime Peter Pan flew into the Majestic Theatre in Retford to announce that the spectacular production will be this year’s festive pantomime at the venue.

This swashbuckling adventure about the boy who never grew up up is loved by adults and children alike.

As well as Peter Pan, audiences will be entertained by well known characvters including Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, pirates, the Lost Boys and, of course, the crocodile.

The show will star Gary Starr, who will make his Retford debut as Captain Hook.

He said: “I am so excited to begin performing at the Majestic Theatre this new year.

“As soon as I took one step into the building, I thought it was beautiful, I thought, ‘yes, the fun starts here!’

“Being the most hated character in the pantomime is going to be great, I will really play up to the boos.

“I feel honoured to be playing Captain Hook and I can’t wait to see what the audiences in Retford will think of him.”

Playing alongside Gary will be Adam Fox as Hook’s loveable sidekick, Pirate Smee.

He commented: “We’ve only met twice and we get on like a house on fire already, so it’s going to be fun to see what mischief we will get up to by show day.”

Locally-based producer Jamie Marcus added: “After breaking box office records with Snow White last year, tickets for Peter Pan are already selling fast”.

“Peter Pan is loved worldwide as all the characters are so well known from Captain Hook to Peter Pan and even Tinkerbell, which Disney have made many films about.

“Our production has all the magical elements that you would expect from a traditional panto including well known songs and an incredible flying sequence, which gives the audience the ‘wow factor’.

“Add to this the fantastic fun with Dame Nurse Nelly and of course the slapstick humour of Smee and this will be a panto that’s not to be missed.”

The show is at the Majestic from December 31 to January 7.

Tickets priced £15 and £12 are available now on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com