Paddy Maguire is back to give Clowne the blues

One of the great blues guitarists of recent times, Paddy Maguire returns to the Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

As a teenager, Paddy was held in such high regard that, after jamming on stage with one of his heroes, Rory Gallagher, he was invited to join his first band.

Paddy is influenced by greats such as Eric Clapton, BB King, Buddy Guy, Jimi Hendrix, Rory Gallagher, and, in particular, Stevie Ray Vaughan, to whom he is, understandably, probably most often compared.

His latest appearance in Clowne is at the Community Centre on Sunday, October 2 at 9pm.