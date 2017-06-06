Orchestra bringing concert favourites to Worksop

Nottingham Symphonic Wind Orchestra will be performing at The Crossing in Worksop this month.

Formed in 1987, the orchestra attracts players of the highest calibre from across the East Midlands and is renowned for its exciting and diverse concert performances in the UK and Europe.

Their Worksop concert will be called Concert Favourites and, led by musical director Keiron Anderson, they will play a programme including the likes of the William Tell Overture, Ravel’s Bolero, the James Bond themes, John Williams’ Hymn to the Fallen, Oklahoma overture, music from Oklahoma, Piazzolla’s Libertango and more.

The concert is on Saturday, June 17 and tickets are available on 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk