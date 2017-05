Sheffield duo Ophelia are live at Greystones in the city this weekend for the launch party of their new album.

Recorded with David Glover from Tesla, the album features contributions for the likes of Greg Haver (of Manic Street Preachers and Super Furry Animals fame) and Grammy-nominated Eamon McLoughlin.

The gig is on Saturday, May 7 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2q7CQwE