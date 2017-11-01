OMD have date at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Synth-pop pioneers OMD are live in Nottingham next week.

This year saw the band release it’s 13th studio album, The Punishment of Luxury, which sees them combine the wistful nostalgia and idealised romance of their previous work while stepping out of their comfort zone.

They are now on tour supporting the album and are at the Royal Concert Hall on Monday, November 6.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2yRmF8V