Nottingham date for The Lottery Winners

The Lottery Winners have announced a live date at Glee in Nottingham this month as part of their headline World Tour of the UK.

The Lancashire band have already completed a world tour of their own county and have now been signed up to Sire Records by Seymour Stein – the same man who also signed up Echo and the Bunnymen, The Smiths, The Ramones, Talking Heads and Madonna.

The band said: “For us to be added to Seymour’s star-studded list of artists is an absolute honour, we are very excited to continue our hard work along side him.”

Their Nottingham gig is on September 28, tickets are at http://bit.ly/2arVSUI