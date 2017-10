British R&B and soul singer Mahalia will play The Bodega in Nottingham this month on her new UK tour.

The Leicester-based singer released her debut single, Sober, back in July and has seen it amass more than two million plays online.

The follow-up single, Hold On, which features Compton rapper Buddy, came out this month.

She is at The Bodega on October 29.

