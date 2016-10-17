Nottingham date for Ramona Flowers

Ramona Flowers are playing live in Nottingham next month as support to White Lies.

The Bristol five-piece will be at Rock City on November 24.

The band released their album Part Time Spies last month.

And the video for their current single Dirty World, currently enjoying plays on Radio 2, is available to watch at https://youtu.be/BaJKoaNWWjk

They spent the summer supporting Stereophonics on dates at Wrexham and Edinburgh and are now ready to join White Lies for more live dates this autumn.

Tickets for their Nottingham gig are available at www.rock-city.co.uk