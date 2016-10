Keane frontman Tom Chaplin is embarking on an intimate solo UK tour this month.

And he will play the Glee Club in Nottingham next week on Monday, October 24.

Tom released his debut album, The Wave, earlier this month.

The first single from the album, Quicksand, is seen as one of the album’s highlights.

His Nottingham gig is one of just eight Tom is playing across the country and are his first live shows in almost four years.

Tickets are available online at www.gigst.rs/tomchaplin