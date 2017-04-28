Nottingham and Sheffield dates for The Amazons on new tour

The Amazons will play the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham and The Leadmill in Sheffield on their new UK tour this autumn.

Already confirmed for a series of festival dates this summer, including Reading and Leeds, The Isle of Wight and Radio 1’s Big Weekend, the band will then hit the road in October.

Their self-titled debut album is out on May 26 and new single, Junk Food Forever, is out now.

They are live in Sheffield on October 3 and Nottingham on October 6.

Tickets are available at www.theamazons.co.uk