Have your say

London indie-pop quartet Anteros are back on the road this autumn.

And they will be at The Bodega in Nottingham on September 26 and The Leadmill in Sheffield on September 28.

The band have recently released the video for their new single, Cherry Drop, taken from their debut EP, Drunk.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2v2cBK2 (Nottingham) and http://bit.ly/2rTWyfU (Sheffield).