Nimmo to support Danish star MO at Rescue Rooms

Electronic five-piece Nimmo have announced they will be supporting Danish superstar MO at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms next month.

The gig will take place on October 16.

As a result, Nimmo’s scheduled date at Stealth in Nottingham, which was due to be on October 12, has bow been rescheduled to November 23.

Nimmo have been creating a steady buzz over the last year, supporting the likes of Years and Years and Jack Garrat.

Tickets for their Rescue Rooms gig are available at www.rescuerooms.com

Tickets for their Stealth gig are available at www.stealthattack.co.uk