New Stage Russia season launching in Russia

Stage Russia will launch its inaugural UK season at cinemas around the country this month.

And the Savoy in Worksop is one of the venues that will be taking part.

The Savoy will stage a screening of Vakhtangov Theatre’s award-winning production of Eugene Onegin, featuring Russian stage and screen star Sergey Makovetski.

Directed by Rimas Tuminas, the production was sold out for more than a year in Moscow.

It is a beloved literary work that tells the sweeping story of unrequited love, disillusionment, forgiveness and remorse that unfolds in 19th Century Russia.

Eddie Aronoff, Stage Russia,s founder, said: “We’re committed to showcasing theatrical works from Russia’s most renowned theater companies, overseen and performed by their greatest artists.

“The staging of the productions we selected are very cinematic and lend themselves beautifully to being captured on film.

“We’ re very excited that British audiences can now experience classic and contemporary Russian culture for the price of a movie ticket.”

The Worksop screening is on October 19 at 7pm.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2dgAsM9