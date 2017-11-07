My Fair Lady gets a makeover

She’s the fairest lady in musical theatre history....and she makes her glorious return to Sheffield this month in a glittering new production from STOS Theatre Company.

Lerner and Loewe’s legendary My Fair Lady - the romantic comedy about a Cockney flower girl whose elocution lessons make her the darling of Edwardian high society - comes to the Lyceum Theatre from November 14 to 18 in a lavish revival by the leading Sheffield theatre company.

The musical made a star of Julie Andrews when it opened on Broadway in 1956 then went on to become one of the world’s most enduring movies, with Audrey Hepburn taking on the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle, the part played in this new production by Katie Mather, with Mark Feakins as her outspoken phonetics expert Professor Higgins.

It’s a show packed with classic songs, including Wouldn’t It Be Loverly, The Rain in Spain, The Street Where You Live, With a Little Bit of Luck, I Could Have Danced All Night, Show Me, I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face and the Ascot Gavotte.

But director Mark Harris insists: “Without giving the game away, this is a new production and we want the audience to enjoy our interpretation, not just a copy of something they’ve seen before.”

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk