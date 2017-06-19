Musicality Singers have plenty to celebrate at summer concert

Worksop choir The Musicality Singers will have extra reason to be cheerful at their summer concert at The Crossing in the town next week.

This year marks five years since Greg Watson first joined them as their musical director.

Greg has performed with, and conducted various orchestras, choirs and musical theatre groups and he and the choir have since carved out a reputation for always doing things a bit differently.

As a result, they have drawn a growing audience from in and around Worksop in that time.

In addition to offering their own quirky summer and Christmas concerts, the choir has worked with the Royal British Legion, performed for charities, sung at weddings and taken part in Worksop’s Christmas light switch on.

For their concert next week, the singers are collaborating with Sutton in Ashfield Choral Society, a choir that this year also has something to celebrate as it reaches its 65th birthday.

The two choirs last worked together two years ago to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the publication of the children’s classic, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

The theme this year is a celebration of childhood summer days.

Then, to take things a step further, they are also going to be working with The Tootlers, a recorder group from Retford.

The two choirs both have their own distinctive styles and each will sing pieces from their standard repertoires.

For The Musicality Singers, that means including some of their most popular pieces from different sorts of events, which could be seen as milestones along the way over the past five years as their style and skills have developed.

Greg Watson commented: “As well as honing pieces we’re familiar with and learning new pieces, we have a lot of fun, a lot of laughter in our practices and we hope that comes across.

“We want the audience to share that fun and, importantly, to come along and enjoy what we do.”

The concert is on Wednesday, June 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6 and are available from The Crossing on 01909 473375.