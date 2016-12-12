Musicality Singers are back in Worksop for Christmas

Community choir The Musicality Singers will be performing at The Crossing in Worksop just before Christmas.

Over the last few years, the Worksop-based choir been establishing itself as a key part of the festive scene and his year promises to be no different.

The concert will feature a mix of new numbers, established favourites and popular and well known Christmas songs and carols, including The Twelve Days of Christmas.

The concert is December 21 at 7.30pm (doors open 7pm).

Tickets are £6 from The Crossing Welcome Desk on 01909 475421.