Musical fun with Honk in Worksop

The Young Theatre Company returns to the Acorn Theatre next week with the family musical Honk.

Ugly looks quite different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters.

The other farm animals are quick to point this out, despite his mother’s protective flapping.

Feeling foul about himself, Ugly leaves on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry cat.

Along the way, he meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be.

The show is at the Acorn from Thursday, July 6 to Saturday, July 8 at 7pm each night, plus a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets are £9 on 01909 501817.