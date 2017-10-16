X Factor Live show set to Fly into Sheffield

The TV series may have only just returned to our screens, but details of the latest The X Factor live tour have already been revealed.

The live tour takes some of the final contestants on the road for live performances across the country, including a show at Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena in March.

The X Factor Live Tour has entertained more than three million people since it began 13 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours.

And in next year’s tour, featuring the 2017 series finalists, the audience each night will be able to choose their own winner from that show’s performances.

A tour spokesman said: “Becca Dudley, The X Factor digital host, will be on the road with the contestants and presenting the tour competition each night.

“And at the end of each show, the audience will then become the judges – and choose the winner.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 13, at 10am, from flydsaarena.co.uk