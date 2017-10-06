Trio ready to Jam in Sheffield and Chesterfield

From the Jam – featuring former The Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, vocalist & guitarist Russell Hastings and drummer Mike Randon – are celebrating 35 years since the release of The Gift, The Jam’s sixth and final album with a series of shows playing songs from the long-player.

Released in 1982, The Gift, featuring singles including Town Called Malice, topped the UK album charts.

Bruce’s latest album, May 2016’s Smash The Clock, was co-written with Russell s and featured guest appearances from the likes of Paul Weller and Wilko Johnson.

Like Bruce’s previous long-player, 2012’s Back In The Room, it was crowd-funded through Pledge Music, with a campaign in which fans could purchase items such as signed CDs, LPs, artwork and more.

The band say: “It’s success was made possible by the public getting involved, for which we can’t thank them enough.”

From The Jam bring The Gift 35th Anniversary Tour to Chesterfield’s The Avenue on Saturday, before a show at Sheffield’s The Leadmill on Saturday, December 2.

For more, see fromthejamofficial.com