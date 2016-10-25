Top band’s gig is on the horizon at arena

The fastest growing rock band on the planet, Bring Me The Horizon will play the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Wednesday, November 2, as part of their 2016 tour.

Tickets are priced at £39.20 (includes administration fee).

Ticket availability can be checked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/bringmethehorizon or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

This is an eagerly-awaited gig taking place in the area and featuring these rising music stars.