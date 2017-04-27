The South heading North for Sheffield show

When British pop institution The Beautiful South split in 2007, some members of the band did not feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments.

While Sheffield son Paul Heaton launched a solo career, before linking up with another former band member Jacqui Abbott, other members united in another group.

The South features former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and sax player Gaz Birtles – and since original singer Dave Hemingway left the group earlier this year, Gaz has taken on vocal duties.

The band have now announced an autumn tour, including a show at Plug in Sheffield on Saturday, November 18.

A tour spokesman said: “The South play the songs made famous by The Beautiful South and bring back the full flavour and excitement with the nine-piece live band.

“With the new reshuffle complete, The South are a full team again and raring to go.

“Their live show promises to continue to celebrate and perform the classic Beautiful South songs - A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don’t Marry Her. “All performed again live, these songs, and many more, span an impressive 20 year career starting way back in 1989.”

Tickets are now on sale from www.the-plug.com



IN OTHER MUSIC NEWS:

Sheffield’s Sherlocks confirm debut album

VIDEO: Sheffield Arena named as one of world’s top selling music venues

Sheffield favourites forced to cancel cave date