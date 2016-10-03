The boys are back in town

Hit sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys will return to the stage with Good Mourning Mrs Brown, which comes to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, from June 8-10.

The 2017 tour follows a very busy 12 months for Mrs. Brown’s Boys. After a sell-out tour of Australia and New Zealand, and following the “live” episode of Mrs. Brown’s Boys as a special for BBC’s 60 Years of Comedy with an audience of over 11m in July, she’s back with the hilarious Good Mourning Mrs. Brown.

Good Mourning Mrs. Brown is part of the hilarious series written by and starring Brendan O’Carroll. This is the first time the production is heading out as a full UK arena tour. In this hilarious show, we see Agnes Brown planning Granddad’s funeral. The only problem is granddad is not dead. What could go wrong?

Tickets are £25.20, £36.40 and £44.24 (includes administration fee). Call 0843 3733000 or go in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square,

The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

If you haven’t experienced Mrs. Brown’s Boys live, Good Mourning Mrs. Brown it is not to be missed.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys success and achievements has been nothing short of incredible. From awards and accolades including three National Television Awards, TV Choice Awards, two Scottish BAFTAs, three IFTA awards with three nominations this year, a TV Times Award, Royal Television Society Winner and a TV BAFTA for Best Situation Comedy to being a ratings smash across the globe, Mrs. Brown’s Boys live has also broken box office records across the UK and Australia.

Not only that, Mrs. Brown’s Boys first full length motion picture Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie was the third highest grossing British film and highest grossing Irish film of 2014.

The BBC One Christmas Specials over the past few years have been the most watched programmes over the festive period, watch this space for more specials due in December.