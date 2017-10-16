Stone cold classics in store at band’s Nottingham Glee visit

West Midlands British soul stars, Stone Foundation, will be playing the Nottingham Glee Club on October 25.

Their live album Live Rituals was released on October 13 via 100% Records. It’s a testament to how far Stone Foundation have travelled over the years and the accompanying rise in their reputation as a credible and exciting live band, that the album was recorded at the Islington Assembly Rooms in London and features appearances from Paul Weller, Dr Robert and Danny Champ.

Stone Foundation’s Neil Sheasby said: “I always prefer to think of our gigs as an event, a happening. They feel like inclusive affairs, on the best nights you can feel the band and audience working together in tandem.

“A good crowd can certainly spur us on to reach new highs. No performance is ever really the same, I guess that’s what keeps it fresh and interesting for our fans.”

