Sheffield show for returning Starsailor

Eight years after their last effort, British quartet Starsailor have announced a new album, coupled with a UK-wide tour.

The band, who shot to fame in 2001 with a string of top-20 singles from debut album Love is Here, including Fever, Good Souls and Alcoholic, release All This Life, their fifth studio album, on September 1.

Frontman James Walsh says: “Recording the album was an intense and rewarding experience and we’re excited to get it out there.

“There’s a good mix of the aspects of the band people know and love, and a few changes in direction.”

The band, who met at college in Wigan, will mark the release with an October tour, which includes a show at The Leadmill in Sheffield on Wednesday, October 18.

For tickets, priced from £19.50, visit leadmill.co.uk

Fans who preorder the album will be able to download opening track Listen to Your Heart straightaway.

James says; “It’s an energetic, emotional song. I think in doing what we do, you have to be emotion and instinct lead.

“If every decision was sensible, practical and mulled over, we’d never have done anything or got anywhere.

“It’s not always easy, so you have to keep reminding yourself.”