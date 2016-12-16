Sheffield show for Cool Cats Squeeze

Cool cats Squeeze have announced a UK tour next year – including a show in Sheffield.

The British new wave stars – famous for hits such as Cool for Cats and Up the Junction – are playing Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, October 26.

Founder member Chris Difford says: “I’m excited to say Squeeze are planning a new album release and a UK tour for 2017.

“As I put pencil to paper to write some ideas for the next album I have to say how confident I am about our band’s future.”

And fellow co-founder Glenn Tilbrook says “Following on from our work in 2015 and 2016 which saw us scale new heights as a band, we’re working on the first new collection of Squeeze songs since 2015’s Cradle To The Grave.”

Support comes from London blues band Nine Below Zero.

I’m excited to say Squeeze are planning a new album release and a UK tour for 2017. Squeeze founder member Chris Difford

Glenn says: “We will be honoured to welcome our old chums Nine Below Zero as support. Their new album of covers, ‘13 Shades Of Blue’ is one of my favourite albums of this year.”

The band has long been a captivating live act, and this year triumphed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury with The Guardian saying they “[went] down a storm… Squeeze’s success is a pretty infectious thing”

n For tickets, priced from £36.40, visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk