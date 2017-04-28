Sheffield show for blues star Walter Trout

Veteran American blues guitarist singer and songwriter Walter Trout is on fire right now.

The 66-year-old former Canned Heat and John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers guitarist – and veteran of his own bands – has seen his last two albums, 2015’s Battle Scars and 2016’s Alive in Amsterdam, top the Blues charts.

Battle Scars was also named rock blues album of the year at the Blues Music Awards, with Gonna Live Again, from the album, named song of the year – and now he is heading for the UK for a handful of dates, including a show in Sheffield.

Walter says: “We are looking forward to getting back to the UK and play for all our friends and fans.

“The band has been playing better than ever lately and we are psyched up.

“An added bonus for our UK fans will be the Trout Brothers Band opening the shows – it is one of the great joys of my life to tour with my family, so we hope to see you all at the shows.”

The Trout Brothers Band are Walter’s sons Jonathan and Mike along with honorary brother Adam.

Walter Trout plays Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, May 4. For tickets, visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

