Sheffield set to know Barbara Dickson so well

Barbara Dickson performs at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, September 24.
Sheffield City Hall is preparing to welcome Scottish music royalty to the stage.

Barbara Dickson OBE – who learned much of her craft in the Steel City’s folk clubs of the 1960s – will be joined by pianist Nick Holland for a special show “exploring her catalogue of songs at an intimate level”.

The show, on Sunday, September 24, comes as she prepares for the release of a two-disc live recording of her 2017 full-band concert tour, in Good Company, which is out on Friday, September 29, but will be available to buy at the venue.

The 69-year-old is Scotland’s top-selling female album artist of all time, thanks to hits such as Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, The Caravan Song and 1985’s smash hit number one I Know Him So Well, with Elaine Paige.

Now she returns to Sheffield after “far too long”. for a show drawing on her folk roots, contemporary greats and some of her classic hits.

Support comes from Anthony Toner and tickets, priced from £29.12, including booking fees, are available from sheffieldcityhall.co.uk