Sheffield’s Sherlocks confirm debut album

One of South Yorkshire’s rising bands have finally confirmed the news their fans have been waiting for – a debut album.

Following a huge number of sell-out shows across the country, as well as a string of hit singles, the Bolton upon Dearne band of brothers have confirmed their debut album will be called Live For The Moment and will be released on Friday, August 18.

In a message to fans, the band – frontman Kiaran Crook, his brother Brandon on drums, lead guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother Andy on bass – said: “The time has finally come – you have no idea how long we’ve have waited to tell you all this.

“As a band, we feel we need to share a few words with you all.

“We have literally put seven years of our lives into this band – what started as a hobby has incredibly turned into a career, but this is all down to you for investing your time into our band.

“The amount of people calling for this album is truly overwhelming and we know this is the right time to share it with you.

“We’ve genuinely worked so hard for this and put everything into this album, down to the very last detail. Everything about this album feels incredibly special.

“Four lads from the middle of nowhere. This is what makes our story so special, that you the people have decided to back a real band and we will be forever grateful to you for that.

“Our lives have completely changed over the last few years.

“We started this band about seven years ago as friends jamming a few songs out together.

“More than 1,200 gigs later, we’re now here announcing something we will be eternally proud of.

“We can’t wait for you to hear it in its entirety. This one’s for you.

“This journey has only just begun.”

The album is now available for pre-order – priced just £8 for a signed CD – from www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk

The album confirmation is the latest highlight in the band’s career, which has seen them become the first unsigned band to sell out Sheffield’s The Leadmill since Arctic Monkeys and support The Libertines on their arena tour.

Last month, the band, who are now based in Sheffield, confirmed their first appearance at Sheffield Arena, supporting Kings of Leon in June.

