Sheffield Foundry date for Hazel O’Connor

Hazel O’Connor is heading out on a tour of the UK latr this year, including a date at the Sheffield Foundry on Sunday, November 19.

Performing with a full electric band, she will be playing songs from her first three albums – Breaking Glass, Sons and Lovers and Cover Plus.

An award-winning singer, writer and actress, Hazel O’Connor became an overnight sensation after her BAFTA-nominated portrayal of Kate in the 1980 smash-hit film Breaking Glass.

During this period, Hazel released three of her most successful albums, which produced a stream of top ten hits, including the iconic Will You, Eighth Day and D Days.

Hazel is back with her full band and will be joined on stage by her brother Neil O’Connor for the first time since their two-week residency at Ronnie Scott’s back in 1984. Neil played original guitars on the Sons and Lovers and Cover Plus album and enjoyed his own success as the front man of the punk band The Flys.

Hazel O’Connor said: “I’m looking forward to be playing excerpts from these three albums as I often don’t get the opportunity to play my early songs. To be joined by Neil, who was there at the inception of these songs, is a privilege for me. Likewise, getting to play with my sisters in music, sax player Clare Hirst and keyboards and vocalist Sarah Fisher in this full band line-up is gonna be a powerful thing!”

