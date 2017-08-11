Scum signing at Sheffield store by Rat Boy

Fresh from selling out London’s Roundhouse and being sampled on Kendrick Lamar’s huge album Damn, musician Rat Boy releases his debut album tomorrow.

And to celebrate the release, the artist – whose music is described as “an amalgamation of several styles, most notably hip hop and indie rock” – will be appearing in Sheffield.

Rat Boy – a nickname 21-year-old Jordan Cardy supposedly picked up at school in Chelmsford, Essex, due to his resemblance to the rodents – is appearing at HMV, on High Street, on Tuesday, August 15, at noon, to sign copies of the album, Scum.

And the Essex indie-rock influence is strong on Scum – Blur guitarist Graham Coxon performs on Laidback, while Blur frontman Damon Albarn plays keyboard on Turn Around M8 and Get Over It.

Rat Boy says: “Damon also helped to vibe on a couple of the tracks to help make sure I was going in the right direction.”

The album is being released digitally, on standard and deluxe CDs, as well as on vinyl after his first three singles, Sign On, Fake ID and Move all reached the top five of the UK album chart.