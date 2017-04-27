Scouting for further success

This year marks 10 years since Scouting for Girls released their self-titled number-one debut album – featuring hits such as She’s So Lovely, Elvis Ain’t Dead and Heartbeat.

Now, to mark the anniversary the trio of singer Roy Stride, bassist Greg Churchouse and drummer Pete Ellard are releasing an extended, deluxe version of the album, as well as heading out on tour.

Roy says: “Here we are 10 years on, and thanks to this album, our friendship and our fans we’re still getting away with it, still without proper jobs.

“I have nothing but affection for these 11 songs and it’s been lovely to revisit them for this special anniversary edition.”

As well as the original 11 songs, the “deluxe anniversary reissue” features 14 additional tracks, including live tracks and unreleased demos.

Tickets for the London pop-rockers’ tour, which includes a show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Friday, November 10, go on sale tomorrow, Friday, April 28, at 9am, from gigsandtours.com

IN OTHER MUSIC NEWS:

Sheffield’s Sherlocks confirm debut album

VIDEO: Sheffield Arena named as one of world’s top selling music venues

Sheffield favourites forced to cancel cave date