Salvation Army band enjoying park concert revival

Have your say

The Salvation Army Fellowship Band performed a one-hour concert at the Canch Park in Worksop3.

It marked the latest step in band leaders’ efforts to expand their role in the community and encourage more young performers to join them.

Bandmaster Stuart Miskin said: “Many people will only associate the Salvation Army band with playing Christmas carols in December around the town.

“We decided to broaden our work and open practices on Wednesday evening to anybody who wanted to have a go.

“We have now formed a fellowship band with people who understand the principles and beliefs of the Salvation Army.”

The band is now playing regular monthly concerts at two care homes in addition to a series of park performances.

Mr Miskin said: “It was great to see youngsters from the skate park come across to listen and applaud the playing.”

They will next appear at Langold Park at 3.30pm on Sunday, August 27.