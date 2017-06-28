Rudimental ready for racing at Doncaster

Drum’n’bass stars Rudimental are gearing up to play Doncaster Racecourse.

The Brit award winners – they won the 2014 best single prize for chart-topper Waiting All Night – play the Town Moor track after racing on Saturday.

They said they were excited to perform after stepping in to replace top DJ Mark Ronson – who has vowed to return next year.

Mark, famous for songs such as Valerie and Uptown Funk, said: “Unfortunately I’ll be postponing my show at Doncaster Racecourse. We’re working with the promoter to find a new date for 2018.

“Rudimental will be stepping up in my absence and are sure to kill it.”

London quartet Rudimental rose to prominence in 2012 when their single “Feel the Love”, featuring singer John Newman, topped the UK Singles Chart.

Abby Chandler, racecourse head of marketing, said “We are delighted Rudimental has agreed to step in. We look forward to a fantastic evening of racing and music and wish Mark all the best as he takes some time out from performing.”

Rudimental play Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday, July 1. For tickets, see www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk