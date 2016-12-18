Review: Massive at Doncaster Diamond

Much hype has been placed on more up and coming bands and whilst all can’t be checked out small strides have been in the shape of Massive, an Australian foursome from Melbourne who’ve taken the plunge by trying their luck over here.

Billed as the Aussie Wrecking Crew tour, they enlisted the help of support acts Black Aces and opening gang Tequila Mockingbyrd, three young ladies also hailing from Melbourne. With their debut album Fight and Flight already finished though not yet officially available over here they really do have something. With Estelle Artois on guitar vocals, Jess Reily on bass and backing vocals and Josie O’Toole knocking hell out of the tubs and also providing backing screams they did themselves proud.

As did band two, namely Black Aces, though I did feel they sounded a too much like Airbourne. Again, an album’s out and they’ve been plugging away for several years both in their home country and abroad. Once they’ve cemented their style, things could happen here too for Black Aces.

Headliners Massive opened up with Up In Smoke and Sinking Ship. Frontman and guitarist Brad Marr led his troops through a short but punchy set with One By One hitting my mark as a good tune. Along with drummer Jarrod Medwin, bassist Aidan McGarrigle, and lead guitarist Brendan Forward, who also added backing vocals, this likeable lot also worked their socks off.

Dancefloor was also a strong song and they did slow the pace slightly with Ghost.

Sadly these guys as yet don’t attract large crowd numbers so it will be interesting to see how things pan out for Australia’s latest exports.