Razor sharp show continues at Derby Theatre

Sweeney Todd continues its run at Derby Theatre this week.
This production of Stephen Sondheim’s award-winning musical, which was famously filmed by Tim Burton, is at the venue until Saturday, October 22.
Hugh Maynard takes the title role of the homicidal, revenge-seeking barber in this production with Sophie-Louise Dann as his monstrous sidekick Mrs Lovett.
This is a Derby Theatre and Mercury Theatre Colchester co-production.
Call the box office on 01332 593939.
Photo by Benjamin Brown
