Punk veterans’ busy week of gigging

Verbal Warning have a busy week of gigs coming up in the area.

The veteran punk favourites from Nottinghamshire will be busy this week with some performances to help promote new album, No Half Measures, which is out now.

On Saturday, July 8, they will be performing at the Nags Head in Belper from 9pm.

This will be followed by a gig at the MFN venue, based at Shipley Gate between Ilkeston and Eastwood, on Wednesday, July 12, and then a slot on Thursday, July 13, at the Rock and Bike Festival at Carnfield Hall, South Normanton.

Verbal Warning have been gigging since 1980 and No Half Measures is the band’s first new material since 2010. It is out now, on limited edition vinyl as well as CD. It is available at www.verbalwarninguk.com as well as at Rough Trade store in Nottingham. It is also available at all the band’s gigs.

Photo credit: Robert Balmer