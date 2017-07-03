Phil Collins announces Nottingham Motorpoint Arena gig for later this year

Tickets will go on sale later this week for a gig by Phil Collins on November 22 at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.

Night after night on his comeback tour, Phil Collins has introduced his show to the audience by simply saying that he has missed them.

And he wasn’t kidding. After postponing two shows of his recent Royal Albert Hall series until November due to an injury, Phil has decided to keep the celebration going by announcing more live dates for the end of the year. He will perform at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Wednesday, November 22.

One of the great British musicians is back performing, having just returned to the stage for his first live dates in ten years. His performances have received rave reviews from media and fans alike, with his incredible band storming venues every night, including his 16 year old son Nick taking his dad’s place on drums.

“It took just a few moments on stage and singing with the fans to convince me that this was the best idea I’ve had in years,” says Phil of the recent shows, “There’s so much love and so much fun. We decided to share that with as many people as we could.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 7, priced at £134.40, £100.80 and £72.80 (administration fee included). There is a maximum of six tickets per person for this event.

They can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/phil-collins via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.