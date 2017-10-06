Party time as Sheffield favourites celebrate Studio anniverary

Twenty years of Sheffield’s Yellow Arch Studios is being marked with a special sellout show featuring Steel City stars The Everly Pregnant Brothers.

The ukulele band, famous for their Sheffield take on hit songs, are headlining Sunday’s birthday party part two at the Neepsend venue.

A spokesman said: “Since 1997, Yellow Arch Studios has proudly been a part of the Sheffield music scene and to celebrate turning the ripe old age of 20, we’re doing what we know best – throwing some big parties to say thank you to everyone who has been a part our journey so far!

“For this one we’re inviting Sheffield’s number one ukulele cover band, Everly Pregnant Brothers for a special birthday set.

“Alongside them, eight-piece powerhouse Papa Soul will be bringing their soulful, infectious grooves to kick the party off with a bang.”

Gig profits will be donated to the Sheffield Music Hub for its musical stars programme to bring “the very best music” to children, no matter their background.