Notts gig for touring aces Egypt

Egypt, the UK-based blues rock three piece-band will be performing an eagerly-awaited gig at The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop, on Friday, November 11.

Formed in 1987, all members of the band were formerly with legendary progressive blues outfit The Groundhogs, featuring in several albums and touring throughout UK and Europe over many years.

Alan’s credentials also include playing with members of Welsh heavy rock pioneers Budgie in the band Tredegar, two albums for ex-Bo Diddley harp player Billy Boy Arnold, and a European tour for Chuck Berry among other things.

The latest album Live in Jena (recorded live in Germany in 2013) is now out on Stable Records.

Other albums include Preserving The Dead (1994 - HTD Records), Midnight Sun (2004 - Blues Matters Records) and Blues Kerosene (2010 - Stable Records).

Egypt are currently gigging mainly in the UK and Europe and this is a visit to the area that is not to be missed.

Admission is £7.50. For more, see www.blackmarketvenue.co.uk