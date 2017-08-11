Neon Waltzing onto Sheffield stage

Have your say

John O’Groats is probably most famous for being the end of the iconic length-of-Britain cycle route from Land’s End.

But one band are hoping to change that.

Neon Waltz are a six-piece indie band from the northern tip of mainland Scotland, “with a psychedelic flair and rich, melodic sound calling to mind ‘60s-influenced forebears like the Stone Roses and the Coral”.

Formed in the remote town of Caithness in early 2013, the group honed their sound in a shared cottage, gigging locally and recording demos.

The band are in tune with each other – from clothes to records to music – which helps their sound.

“It is lucky,” drummer Darren Coghill told NME. “There’s only two schools here – Wick and Thurso. And afterward everybody goes off to Glasgow. But all of us, we did that and then stopped and came back home again.”

Their debut album, Strange Hymns, is out next week, on Friday, August 18, and a small UK tour kicks off at Sheffield’s Record Junkee on Saturday, August 26.

Tickets are priced from £7, from leadmill.co.uk