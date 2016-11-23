Musical talent at Mansfield venue

Talented musicians Julian Clef and Victoria Gray will be giving a concert in Mansfield on Saturday, November 27.

Acclaimed pianist Julian is in a concert with mezzo-soprano Victoria at the Crescent Centre, Mansfield, from 3pm.

Julian will be performing just a few days prior to playing with an international orchestra on a two-month tour of India. He was booked for this extensive trip during his time in New York by George Mathew, the famous conductor, after his recital there.

As well as concerts and solo performances in several places such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalor, Goa, and Poona, he was able to visit his family in Trivandrum and give some recitals in Kerala State.

Victoria - a former soloist with Mansfield-based Cantamus - went on after graduating to gain a scholarship to complete a Master’s degree, and while still at college signed a recording contract with Warner Music as the mezzo in the quartet Amore.

She was also thrilled to be chosen to be one of the singers on the boat which floated down the Thames past the Royal family at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee pageant.

Amore met many celebrities and appeared with Katherine Jenkins, Russell Watson and Alfie Boe among others while travelling all over the country. They were also featured on many TV chat and feature programmes, and after one event Victoria was personally invited to the birthday party of Andrew Lloyd Webber in his London home.

She also became the face of a luxury Swiss watch firm in their advertising campaigns. As a soloist, she has sung with several of the leading British orchestras in all of Britain’s most prestigious concert halls.

Tickets for the concert are available from Sheila Haslam on 01623 62774/sheilahaslam@ntlworld.com priced at £10 (£5 students).

Come and see this delightful couple and be entertained.