Mozart at the double in Minster concert

The members of Southwell Choral Society will be performing one of the great works of the choir repertoire on Saturday, November 19.

The main piece to be performed in the concert will be Mozart’s Requiem, the composer’s final work.

You can enjoy the concert in the magnificent surroundings of Southwell Minster. The programme also features the hugely popular Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A, with Matt Glendening as the soloist.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Cathedral Shop on 01636 812933.

They are £16 (front nave), £13 (rear nave) and £10 (side aisle).