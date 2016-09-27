Mid-Life Crisis in action at club

Smalley Common Club, which is based on Belper Road, Stanley Common, will have a change to the featured band this coming Friday (September 30).

The band that is now appearing at the venue is Mid -Life Crisis, a local rock covers outfit, who will be making their first appearance at the club.

The music at Smalley Common Club kicks off at 9.30pm.

Admission costs just £2, which includes a free raffle and members and visitors are welcome.

