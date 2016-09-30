Manchester music magic at Rescue Rooms with tribute bands

Ohasis and TrueOrder will perform in a double bill of classic Manchester music at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on Saturday, October 1.

The tribute show highlights the illustrious music back catalogues of both Oasis and New Order.

Ohasis got together with one goal, to become the worlds’ greatest tribute band to Oasis. Ohasis have done their homework, playing the songs in the most current live arrangements, with amazing accuracy.

TrueOrder believe they are the world’s most authentic tribute to New Order and have wowed crowds wherever they play with their hit-packed set.

Doors open at 6.30pm. Admission is £10. For advance tickets, call 0115 896 4456.