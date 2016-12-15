London rockers head for Rescue Rooms

London rockers Zoax will be in action at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on Friday, December 16.

With riffs heavy enough to tilt the earth off-axis and more hooks than a night in with Mike Tyson, Zoax have built themselves quite the reputation since forming in 2013.

Landing a record deal early on for two EPs, the quintet have now put the finishing touches on their self-titled debut album. It lives up to its promise and then some – kicking like a mule over 12 arena-bothering anthems. This is the sound of a band finding their true identity, and, more importantly, one unlike anything else in today’s music scene...

“Our mission was always to create an organic and exciting sound,” says frontman Adam Carroll. “And the same goes for our live shows – no matter how big or small the crowds are, it’s incredibly important that we get every single person involved in some way. When people pay to see us live, to hear our music, we want to make sure that it’s worth every penny.”