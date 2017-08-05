King King of the ’Mill in Sheffield

Tickets are now on sale to catch a blues favourite in Sheffield.

King King are performing at The Leadmill on Thursday, October 19, to promote their latest album, Exile & Grace, which is due out earlier that month.

Frontman Alan Nimmo says: “Exile & Grace definitely has a rockier feel and sound to it, following our influences from the classic rock genre, Bad company, Whitesnake Thunder etc.

“We really set out to challenge ourselves with this album, to try to step up the quality of songwriting and also to challenge ourselves physically too in performance and delivery.

“If there is a message in these songs, I would say it’s simply that we have one world and we must do what we can to protect it and that in our eyes there is only one race, the human race.

“Love and compassion gets better results than conflict and war.“

King King are described as “no run-of-the-mill band”.

A spokesman said: “This four piece is technically brilliant, wonderfully entertaining, yet human and reachable - a band that really engages with the audience and cares about its fans.”

As well as singer and guitarist Alan, the band is made up of drummer Wayne Proctor, bassist Lindsay Coulson and keyboard player Bob Fridzema.

Tickets, priced from £20, are now available from leadmill.co.uk