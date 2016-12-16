Join Rieu for Nottingham arena show

Andre Rieu will be bringing some music magic to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, December 17.

His concerts are unique, his secret: The joy of music!

André Rieu, together with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra and many international soloists, returns to the UK to enthuse fans with his humorous and a colorful new programme.

With 600,000 viewers per year, André Rieu’s world tours appear regularly among the Top 25 of the Billboard Charts, together with popstars like Cher, Depeche Mode, Bon Jovi, Miley Cyrus or Elton John.

For more than 20 years, André Rieu has proved that his music doesn’t know borders and ages. In 2012 he played thirty concerts in Sao Paolo in only one year. Rieu was the bestselling artist in Australia in 2008, 2009 and 2010. His albums regularly reach the top five of the UK pop charts.

April 2016 marked the release of an exciting new compilation, André Rieu’s album Magic of the Waltz. In December André is back to the UK on his brand new arena tour, performing at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, December 17.

André Rieu said: “Every night, everywhere in the world I invite my audience to get up from their seats and dance with us. I can’t tell you how fantastic it is to see people from every continent waltz to our music, whether they be young or old. You will find every sentiment in a waltz. Happiness, joy, melancholy, and love. And last but not least, do you know that it is scientifically proven that waltzing is good for your health? A waltz a day keeps the doctor away!”

Tickets are priced at £50.40, £72.80, £89.60 and £106.40 (includes administration fee). Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/andrerieu or via 0843 373 3000.