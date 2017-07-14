Hometown shows for Sheffield favourites Boy on a Dolphin

Sheffield favourites Boy on a Dolphin are ready to wow fans old and new with two shows at a popular city venue.

The band play The Greystones tonight, and on Saturday.

A handful of tickets, priced £12, still remain for tomorrow’s show from mygreystones.co.uk, although Saturday’s show is sold out.

A Greystones spokesman said: “Dolphin frontman John Reilly is a Scouser, but now an adopted Sheffielder,

“He describes Boy on a Dolphin as ‘acoustic based, yes, melodic, er definitely, warm, moving, intimate and personal, yes personal’.

“They have an uncanny way of making you feel a song is directed at you personally.

“My advice is to switch off your phone, sit in a dark room and listen.

“You will leave the room deeply moved and aware in your own mind of whom and what Boy on a Dolphin are.”

John is joined by bassist Andy Needham, Spanish and electric guitar player Pete Hiley, drummer Darren Ford and keyboard player James Jayawardena in the band.