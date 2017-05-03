Hometown show for Sheffield’s Your Life & Mine

Five Sheffield lads are preparing to end a mini tour marking the release of the debut EP with a hometown show.

Your Life & Mine – frontman Bill Hobson, guitarists Zak Glossop and Matt Baxter, bassist Tom Walker and drummer Chris Ogden – are on the road to mark the release of Emotions Aside and finish at Sheffield’s famous The Leadmill venue tomorrow, Friday, May 5.

A Leadmill spokesman said: “Your Life & Mine are a five-piece rock band from Sheffield who are looking to share their music with people who enjoy it as much as they do.

“Having shared the stage with bands such as We Are The Ocean, Our Last Night and touring the UK with Shoot The Girl First, they are clearly hooked to the touring life style.

“Having sold out hometown shows headlining The Leadmill and Corporation its exciting to see where their music will take them.”

Tickets, priced £5, are now available from leadmill.co.uk

IN OTHER MUSIC NEWS:

The South head North for Sheffield show

Trio are Scouting for Girls and further success

Big names set for Wentworth Music Festival