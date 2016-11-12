Homecoming show for Ian Siegal

The Ian Siegal Band are at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on November 16, as part of the Twentyfive Year Tour.

Special guest on the night at the venue - based at Masonic Place, Goldsmith Street - will be Jack J Hutchinson.

Ian Siegal is often described as the most compelling and admired contemporary blues artiste to have come out of Britain since the icons of the 60s.

In 2016, he celebrates 25 years of touring with his band. To mark this milestone, he will tour songs drawn from his catalogue of album releases. Hailing from Nottingham, this will be his “homecoming” gig of the UK tour.

His first professional show with a band was in 1991 - a time when blues was decidedly unfashionable. Gaining a presence as a 20-year old singing the blues was not easy.

Thankfully he persevered, going on to release numerous acclaimed albums and accumulating more British & European awards than you can shake a stick at (11 at the last count), together with three nominations in the USA Blues Music Awards, effectively the Grammys of the Blues.

This puts him a long way ahead of his contemporaries on this side of the Atlantic. Interestingly all these awards have come in the past five years, suggesting that there’s a lot left in the tank.

“You gotta pay your dues to play the blues” and pay his dues he certainly has: from busking on the streets of Berlin as a teenager, to gruelling three-hours-a-night club residencies, to hair raising treks across eastern Europe.

Special guest on the night is fast rising blues guitarist Jack J Hutchinson. Described by Blues In Britain as “everything that is so good about modern blues music”, in 2015 he was nominated for a British Blues Award for Emerging Artist.

Doors open at 7pm (first band on at 7.30pm). Admission is £18 in advance (£20 on the door).

Advance tickets are available from The Rescue Rooms on 0115 896 4456 or via www.alt-tickets.co.uk